IN PHOTOS: 55 ways Gympie lit up the dawn for Anzac Day

THERE was no dawn service at the Memorial Lane flame and no mass gatherings at Normanby Hill, but the Gympie region worked around the coronavirus pandemic to make this year’s Anzac Day a special one.

Instead, small communities gathered from a social distance on their driveways, patios and in their backyards to help Gympie and Australia Light up the Dawn and pay their respects to Anzacs past and present.

Photos shared on The Gympie Times Facebook page showed makeshift memorials on fences, gates, letterboxes and wheelie bins as friends and neighbours joined in silent commemoration.

Kim Walters said the turnout was strong where she lives.

“Great to see so many neighbours out for the Dawn Service in Hilton Road. We are very proud of our war veteran Jacko Waldock who turned 100 this year,” Mrs Walters said.

“A beautiful rendition of the Last Post was heard from the top of the hill near the Water Tower and drifted down towards town. Whoever you are – Congratulations – it was beautiful to hear in the clear dawn air. Thank you,” Gympie resident Jenny Miller said.

Here’s what some other Gympie region residents said:

Shane Jacka: Monkland Gympie … ANZAC Day 2020 in the driveway. Lest we forget.

Anglea Perigran: Our street gathered to listen to the broadcast together.

Marni Telford: 3 Cub scouts listening to the last post live. Was so beautiful.

Rosemary Denton: Neighbors gathered while social distancing Tin Can Bay. Lest we forget.

Check out 55 different ways Gympie paid Anzac Day respects in our photo gallery above.