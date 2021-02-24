Menu
New USC students had a taste of university life today at the Gympie Orientation Day. Pictures: Kristen Camp
Education

IN PHOTOS: 30 smiling faces at Gympie ‘O-Week’ event

Kristen Camp
24th Feb 2021 1:57 PM
A fresh round of new students walked through the University of the Sunshine Coast's Gympie campus gates today (Wednesday), excited to explore the grounds and get prepared for the year ahead.

The Orientation Day activities kicked off at 9:30am with a Welcome to Country ceremony and students were then able to participate in tours, listen to informative talks, receive assistance with timetables and meet their lecturers and tutors.

USC Gympie currently offers the two courses of Bachelor of Nursing Science and the Tertiary Preparation Pathway course.

Take a look at the smiling faces from today's festivities in the gallery below.

