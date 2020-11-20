Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victory College Formal 2020 – Savanna Detlefson.
Victory College Formal 2020 – Savanna Detlefson.
News

IN PHOTOS: 21 dazzling snaps from Victory College’s formal

JOSH PRESTON
20th Nov 2020 10:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BEAUTIFUL weather set the mood at The Pavilion this afternoon as the red carpet was rolled out for Victory College’s 2020 formal.

Photos
View Gallery

MORE GYMPIE FORMALS COVERAGE

This year’s cohort endured a senior year like no other, and looked relieved as much as excited to have reached the closing chapter of their schooling journeys.

As proud parents, teachers and friends watched on in a COVID-safe way, the cohort of 21 kids made their grand entrances accompanied by tunes from Harry Styles to Tears for Fears to Fleetwood Mac.

Here’s a look at the full list of Victory College students who graduated tonight, and be sure to browse our gallery for all the best formal shots:

Eliza Border

Hugh Butcher

Emily-Jane Davey

Savanna Detlefson

Keneisha Finch

Daisy Karner

Mia Ketterer

Shontelle King

Gracie Klopper

Cheyenne Lehman

Abigail-Rose McAllister

Zoe McGill

Darcy McIntosh

Rebecca Murray

Poppy Paxton

Harrison Perkins

Ethan Schulga

Alichia Snowdon

Sarah Speirs

Jordan Stevens

Joseph Stiefler

Hannah Wacker

Ebonny West

Charlotte Wood

formals gympie formals 2020 gympie news gympie region gympie schools humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        Premium Content Island icon farewelled in moving service at Maryborough

        News ‘Larger than life’ legend laid to rest in hometown

        Notorious paedophile relocates, gives up mobile phone

        Premium Content Notorious paedophile relocates, gives up mobile phone

        Crime A paedophile who lured two young boys into a bathroom before sexually assaulting...

        Origin upset caps breakout year for Coast league

        Premium Content Origin upset caps breakout year for Coast league

        News Maroons win underpinned by starring roles from Coast connections

        Emergency crews on scene of motorbike crash in Mary Valley

        Premium Content Emergency crews on scene of motorbike crash in Mary Valley

        News Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash which happened just before midday...