IN PHOTOS: 21 dazzling snaps from Victory College’s formal

BEAUTIFUL weather set the mood at The Pavilion this afternoon as the red carpet was rolled out for Victory College’s 2020 formal.

This year’s cohort endured a senior year like no other, and looked relieved as much as excited to have reached the closing chapter of their schooling journeys.

As proud parents, teachers and friends watched on in a COVID-safe way, the cohort of 21 kids made their grand entrances accompanied by tunes from Harry Styles to Tears for Fears to Fleetwood Mac.

Here's a look at the full list of Victory College students who graduated tonight:

Eliza Border

Hugh Butcher

Emily-Jane Davey

Savanna Detlefson

Keneisha Finch

Daisy Karner

Mia Ketterer

Shontelle King

Gracie Klopper

Cheyenne Lehman

Abigail-Rose McAllister

Zoe McGill

Darcy McIntosh

Rebecca Murray

Poppy Paxton

Harrison Perkins

Ethan Schulga

Alichia Snowdon

Sarah Speirs

Jordan Stevens

Joseph Stiefler

Hannah Wacker

Ebonny West

Charlotte Wood