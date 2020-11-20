IN PHOTOS: 21 dazzling snaps from Victory College’s formal
BEAUTIFUL weather set the mood at The Pavilion this afternoon as the red carpet was rolled out for Victory College’s 2020 formal.
Photos
This year’s cohort endured a senior year like no other, and looked relieved as much as excited to have reached the closing chapter of their schooling journeys.
As proud parents, teachers and friends watched on in a COVID-safe way, the cohort of 21 kids made their grand entrances accompanied by tunes from Harry Styles to Tears for Fears to Fleetwood Mac.
Here’s a look at the full list of Victory College students who graduated tonight, and be sure to browse our gallery for all the best formal shots:
Eliza Border
Hugh Butcher
Emily-Jane Davey
Savanna Detlefson
Keneisha Finch
Daisy Karner
Mia Ketterer
Shontelle King
Gracie Klopper
Cheyenne Lehman
Abigail-Rose McAllister
Zoe McGill
Darcy McIntosh
Rebecca Murray
Poppy Paxton
Harrison Perkins
Ethan Schulga
Alichia Snowdon
Sarah Speirs
Jordan Stevens
Joseph Stiefler
Hannah Wacker
Ebonny West
Charlotte Wood