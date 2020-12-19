IN MEMORY: 13 people we lost on Gympie roads this year

Six of 13 lives lost in Gympie fatal crashes this year (clockwise from top left): Bev Nimmo, Jorn Gilbert-Hall, Tyreece Pilot, Deklan Gilmartin and Robyn and Lindsay Jensen.

It has been a horror year on Queensland roads in 2020, and the Gympie region has been no exception.

260 people have died in 235 fatal crashes across the state to December 13, according to the Queensland Road Crash Weekly Report.

Those numbers are up a staggering 21.5 per cent and 22.4 per cent respectively on the statistics from this time last year.

We remember the 13 people who died on Gympie region roads this year, and will not be coming home to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

1. Gympie man, 28, killed in horror hwy crash – January 17

A 28-year-old Gympie man was one of two people killed in an horrific single-vehicle crash at Capella on Monday night, police revealed.

The man and a 19-year-old Emerald woman were both killed when the ute they were travelling in crashed on the Gregory Highway.

2. Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’ – March 10

Lindsay and Robyn Jensen, reportedly from Glenwood, were travelling with their beloved border collies in early March when their car collided with an SUV in Gunalda, killing them both on impact.

TRAGIC: Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were described as "two of the most loving people you would meet."

Lindsay’s brother Lyle Jensen said the world had lost two of the “kindest people you’ll ever meet”.

3. Gympie mourns much-loved resident dead in horror crash – June 16

The Gympie and Cooloola communities were in mourning over the loss of one of their own in a horrible two car crash at Tinana.

Bev Nimmo

74-year-old Bev Nimmo was killed when her red Toyota Corolla collided with a white RV heading north on the Iindah Rd West Bruce Highway on-ramp.

“I’ll remember her as the loveable lady she was, she had a very dry sense of humour. She made us all laugh and that’s how we’ll remember her,” Bev’s friend Marlene Owen said.

4. Fraser Island crash victim identified as popular footballer – July 26

NSW man Deklan Gilmartin died at the scene of a Fraser Island crash on July 26.

The 29-year-old British national had been in Australia for about 10 years, and police believed he was in Queensland on holidays.

Deklan Gilmartin who died in a crash on Fraser Island. Pics Instagram

He was remembered as a “well liked character” by Football NSW.

5. Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon – August 6

Much-loved local man Jorn Gilbert-Hall, 21, died in hospital after a terrible crash on August 6 on Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil.

TRIBUTES FLOWING: The Imbil community rallied behind the family of Jorn Gilbert-Hall, after he died in a crash this year.

His mother, Elle Hall, was one of the first auxiliary firefighters on scene – and she helped cut back the roof of the crumpled Toyota Camry before hopping in the back seat and holding her critically injured son.

He was flown to hospital in Brisbane, but died days later. He was farewelled by the community that loved him so much in Imbil on August 18.

6. Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death – August 10

Police were called to the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek about 11pm on August 10 after a body was found between two northbound lanes, about 200 metres south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass.

The victim, 48-year-old Dean Khan from Emerald, was assessed for critical injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was assisting police with inquiries by August 12.

7. One teenager dead, another in hospital after Teewah rollover – August 22

18-year-old Tyreece Pilot died after a Toyota LandCruiser he was passenger in rolled on Teewah Beach late last month.

Tyreece Pilot was tragically killed in a crash on Teewah Beach. Picture: Facebook.

Police reported the crash happened on Teewah Beach Rd in Noosa North Shore just after 1am on August 22.

He died at the scene.

8. Police describe ‘disturbing’ scene of fatal Wallu crash – August 26

An 87-year-old woman from The Dawn died in hospital after the car she was a passenger in left Tin Can Bay Rd and struck several trees at Wallu just last week.

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the crash.

9. Woman dies after horrific Gympie head-on crash – October 19

A 59-YEAR-old woman has died following last week’s horror crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga.

The woman was a passenger in an Isuzu utility that collided head-on with a Holden Commodore about 10.30am on Wednesday morning.

A 58-year-old Veteran man who was the driver of the Isuzu was injured and taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

10. $10k raised for ‘caring soul with cheeky grin’- October 27

THE Gympie community rallied behind the family of Jayden Alexander who was found deceased days after he was involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Kybong.

Jayden Alexander died following a serous crash on the Bruce Highway. Photo: GoFundMe

Police were searching for the 28-year-old after the car he was in crashed at Kybong late on October 15.

Sadly his body was found last Tuesday, four and a half days later in bushland.

11. Woman hit by truck on highway near Gympie dies – October 26

A WOMAN died after being hit by a truck on the Bruce Highway near Gympie last night.

Police believe the woman got out of her car on the southbound side of the Bruce Highway near Mary Valley Link Road just before 7pm.

The family of 47-year-old Karmen Ellemor killed in a traffic crash south of Gympie last month have joined police in appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage.

The woman was struck shortly afterwards according to initial police inquiries.

The family of 47-year-old Karmen Ellemor later joined police to appeal for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage of the tragic incident.

12. ‘He loved everybody’: Partner’s heartfelt tribute to rider – November 9

The partner of a 53-year-old motorcycle rider who died after a crash at Black Mountain says she feels like a piece of her life has ended.

Friends and family paid tribute to 53-year-old Glen Patten, who died in a motorcycle crash in Black Mountain.

Glen Patten passed away after colliding with a campervan on Black Mountain Range Rd about 1.40pm Saturday, on his way home to Cooroy.

Tributes have flowed for the popular motorbike guru, with family and friends reflecting on the life of an “all-round good guy” cut tragically short.