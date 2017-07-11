In ironic twist, power costs become unsustainable

GYMPIE region residents have had the unhappy task in recent weeks of opening their power bills to the shocking reality of sky-rocketing electricity prices.

The figure of a recent 20% or even 25% rise has been kicked around, but I know my bill went up by hundreds of dollars - quite a bit more than 20%.

How our battlers and pensioners are going to pay their power bills is beyond me. Let's hope winter is not too long as there will no doubt be a local surge in people sitting in the cold and dark.

There are 60,000 Aussie households on electricity hardship payments and another 151,862 on electricity payment plans.

Farmers and businesses are suffering; their power costs are prohibitive and - ironically - unsustainable.

Yes, we could blame renewable energy targets, carbon tax and the "overly ambitious” reduction of coal-fired power, but calling Australia's steps towards a cleaner, greener future a "fake fix to a fake catastrophe” is going too far. Climate change is real and changing our old, bad habits is necessary, but the transition must be slow.

Nick Xenophon describes the situation as a "crisis point”.

If you are having trouble paying your power bill contact your energy retailer immediately and ask for help.