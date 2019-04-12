In-form Dally M medallist intent on lifting his game

GAME ON: Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is eager for his side to maintain their winning ways when they take on the Rabbitohs at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: He's the reigning Dally M medallist and appears to be in even better form so far this year but New Zealand captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck isn't resting on his laurels.

The 25-year-old will lead his Warriors out in front of a sell-out crowd at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday to take on South Sydney Rabbitohs in round five of the NRL season.

While the Warriors have been hit and miss on field, Tuivasa-Sheck hasn't skipped a beat from his stellar efforts last year.

His running metres, kick return metres and tackle breaks have already surpassed what he achieved at this time last campaign, with his line breaks also on par.

But, despite the impressive figures, yesterday in Mooloolaba Tuivasa-Sheck said there was still room to improve.

"For sure (can go another level up), I still want to keep on improving and trying different things,” he said.

"The pre-season being awesome and having a full pre-season with the team and working on different parts of my game. (I'm) trying to make sure I'm improving and not plateauing and just being relaxed with where I am and always trying to get better.”

He was eager to put in a strong performance at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

"I'm feeling pretty good,” he said.

"It's good to be here and I'm hoping it's a sunny day and it's going to be hot. So, hoping for fast footy and to get myself running and have a bit more hands on the ball and practise my kicks.”

The Warriors enter their clash against the Rabbitohs on the back of a solid victory over a struggling, and winless, Titans last week.

Tuivasa-Sheck said they would need to be even better this week if they were to keep the good times rolling against an in-form Rabbitohs.

The latter only suffered their first defeat against Manly by one point last week.

"Against the Titans we put on a good performance but it's about each week and how we back up so this is going to be another good challenge for us,” he said.

"Souths have been a team to beat that's been performing throughout the year and they're going really well and have a great forward pack and coaching as well.

"But, it's about us and making sure that we step up and we hit our marks.

"We've got to continue the momentum from last week.”

He said dominating the middle would be key to a positive result for the outfit.

"We've just got to be physical up front and especially with the pack that the Rabbitohs have, you've got to make sure you match them physically and then go from there,” he said.

Kick-off is 3pm.