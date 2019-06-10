Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Gympie Magistrates Court
COURT: Gympie Magistrates Court Arthur Gorrie
News

IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

10th Jun 2019 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Gympie Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Baker, Jesse James

Bargenquast, Adam Troy

Bird, Jade Leslie

Black, Rachael Skye

Brook, Mathew Steven

Brown, Sarah Elise

Burns, Elizabeth Marie

Byrne, Mitchell Bennett

Carsburg, Travis Terrence

Clothier, Byron Andrew

Corby, Kristine Lee

Croker, James Allan

Crowley, Billy Jack

Dunn, Michael John

Edwards, Shane Thomas

Floyd, Jesse James Harry

Ford, Alexander Titus

Fox, Jai Brendan

Gent, Jake Joshua

Gifford, Karen Lee

Gladstone, Troy Matthew

Hames, Jessie Leena

Hangan, Michael John

Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei

Janke, Dylan Neil

Lait, Justin James

Lawrence, Paul Arthur James

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Lumsden, Nathan Kyle

Maudsley, Shawn Joesph,

May, Levi Robert

Mayfield, Kara-Lea

McFadyen, Jack Raets

Metcalfe, Glenn Kenneth

Mills, Kyron Brougham

Mitchell, Brad William

Olling, Ryan James

Park, Malcolm Aaron

Peake, Thomas Philip Stewart

Pollock, Jasmine Ann

Redden-King, Diane Patricia

Riley, Zade Leigh

Roe, Daniel Anthony

Ryan, Caine John

Schumacher, Edwina-Nellie Mare Kolet

Schwind, Bradley Malcolm

Searle, Jacob Robert

Smith, Felicity Dianne

Smith, Troy David

Stewart, Krystal Joy

Thomas, Charles Anthony

Tomlinson, Gary Roy

Tomlinson, Mervyn Alfred

Waddle, Jeremy Davin

Wade- Esquivel, Sherrif Quentin

Withers, Dawn Theresa

accused alleged crime gympie court gympie msgistrates court gympie police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    premium_icon What is the Gympie council really saying about us?

    News Council's race to make Gympie generic, Home Brand and inoffensive

    REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    premium_icon REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

    News For the first time, the untold story of justice under pressure

    Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    premium_icon Gympie girl's 'best friend' killed with baited corn cob

    News Who would kill Eliza Murphy's best friend, her dog Lilly?

    UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    premium_icon UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    Offbeat WATCH: Recovery crews manage to free stuck bus