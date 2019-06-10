IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

EACH day a number of people appear at Gympie Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of Gympie Magistrates Court today:

Baker, Jesse James

Bargenquast, Adam Troy

Bird, Jade Leslie

Black, Rachael Skye

Brook, Mathew Steven

Brown, Sarah Elise

Burns, Elizabeth Marie

Byrne, Mitchell Bennett

Carsburg, Travis Terrence

Clothier, Byron Andrew

Corby, Kristine Lee

Croker, James Allan

Crowley, Billy Jack

Dunn, Michael John

Edwards, Shane Thomas

Floyd, Jesse James Harry

Ford, Alexander Titus

Fox, Jai Brendan

Gent, Jake Joshua

Gifford, Karen Lee

Gladstone, Troy Matthew

Hames, Jessie Leena

Hangan, Michael John

Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei

Janke, Dylan Neil

Lait, Justin James

Lawrence, Paul Arthur James

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Lumsden, Nathan Kyle

Maudsley, Shawn Joesph,

May, Levi Robert

Mayfield, Kara-Lea

McFadyen, Jack Raets

Metcalfe, Glenn Kenneth

Mills, Kyron Brougham

Mitchell, Brad William

Olling, Ryan James

Park, Malcolm Aaron

Peake, Thomas Philip Stewart

Pollock, Jasmine Ann

Redden-King, Diane Patricia

Riley, Zade Leigh

Roe, Daniel Anthony

Ryan, Caine John

Schumacher, Edwina-Nellie Mare Kolet

Schwind, Bradley Malcolm

Searle, Jacob Robert

Smith, Felicity Dianne

Smith, Troy David

Stewart, Krystal Joy

Thomas, Charles Anthony

Tomlinson, Gary Roy

Tomlinson, Mervyn Alfred

Waddle, Jeremy Davin

Wade- Esquivel, Sherrif Quentin

Withers, Dawn Theresa