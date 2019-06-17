IN COURT: People to appear in Gympie court today

COURT LIST: A number of people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

EACH court sitting day, a number of people appear in Gympie courts on a range of different matters.

Here is a list of everyone officially listed as appearing in fromt of Gympie Magistrates Court today, June 17

NOTE: This list is updated every court sitting day.

Anderson, Tyson Michael

Axtell, William Alan

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss

Bettison, Wayne Allen, Mr

Brehm, Jayden Alan

Buchanan, Matthew Johne

Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree, Miss

Buckley, Annette Elizabeth, Mrs

Clarke, Jesse James, Mr

Cooper, Christopher Simon

Cutter, Jaimi Leigh

Duncan, Kalm John Phillip

Ewing, Damien Joel, Mr

Friske, Ben James

Gladstone, Troy Matthew

Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence

Headley, Gregory Neil

Hemmett, Benje Aron Anthony Mr

Henderson, Dylan Zane, Mr

Hill, Brian Richard, Mr

Kelly, Benjamin Russell

King, Daniel John

Leis, Joseph George

Lewis, Jason John

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Meyer, Daimen Aris, Mr

Miller, Corey Nathan

Miller, Jasmyn Skye

Moore-Smith, Jason Joseph

Muller, Gregory Paul

Newham, Dylan Clements

Orr-Harris, Byron Adrian

Pails, Dempsie James

Pekar, Luke Robert

Phillips, Michael, Sergeant

Purcell, Desiree, Miss

Queensland Police Service

Redden-King, Diane Patricia, Mrs

Samuels, Jessica Louise

Saunders, David James

Semmens, Michael Ross

Thies, Morgan Scott, Mr

Thomas, Charles Anthony

Tomlinson, Gary Roy

Tomlinson, Mervyn Alfred James

Waller, John Robert

Walter, Michael Reece

White, Tyson Daniel

Whittaker, Rose Renee

Wieland, Douglas John