IN COURT: People to appear in Gympie court today
EACH court sitting day, a number of people appear in Gympie courts on a range of different matters.
Here is a list of everyone officially listed as appearing in fromt of Gympie Magistrates Court today, June 17
NOTE: This list is updated every court sitting day.
Anderson, Tyson Michael
Axtell, William Alan
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss
Bettison, Wayne Allen, Mr
Brehm, Jayden Alan
Buchanan, Matthew Johne
Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree, Miss
Buckley, Annette Elizabeth, Mrs
Clarke, Jesse James, Mr
Cooper, Christopher Simon
Cutter, Jaimi Leigh
Duncan, Kalm John Phillip
Ewing, Damien Joel, Mr
Friske, Ben James
Gladstone, Troy Matthew
Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence
Headley, Gregory Neil
Hemmett, Benje Aron Anthony Mr
Henderson, Dylan Zane, Mr
Hill, Brian Richard, Mr
Kelly, Benjamin Russell
King, Daniel John
Leis, Joseph George
Lewis, Jason John
Lightfoot, Neil Allan
Meyer, Daimen Aris, Mr
Miller, Corey Nathan
Miller, Jasmyn Skye
Moore-Smith, Jason Joseph
Muller, Gregory Paul
Newham, Dylan Clements
Orr-Harris, Byron Adrian
Pails, Dempsie James
Pekar, Luke Robert
Phillips, Michael, Sergeant
Purcell, Desiree, Miss
Queensland Police Service
Redden-King, Diane Patricia, Mrs
Samuels, Jessica Louise
Saunders, David James
Semmens, Michael Ross
Thies, Morgan Scott, Mr
Thomas, Charles Anthony
Tomlinson, Gary Roy
Tomlinson, Mervyn Alfred James
Waller, John Robert
Walter, Michael Reece
White, Tyson Daniel
Whittaker, Rose Renee
Wieland, Douglas John