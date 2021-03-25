Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Kenneth James Hampton is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm in the Gympie District Court.
IN COURT: Kenneth James Hampton is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm in the Gympie District Court.
News

IN COURT: Gympie assault trial to enter a third day

JOSH PRESTON
25th Mar 2021 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The trial of a man charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm stemming from an alleged incident at a Gympie pub in 2019 will continue into a third day today.

READ MORE

Kenneth James Hampton will appear in the Gympie District Court once again as the trial gets underway once again from 9.30am.

Shannon Mark Walker is due to appear in the court for mention at 10am.

Zoe Renea Louise Zelow is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court from 9.30am.

Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

gympie court gympie court list gympie district court gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        Drunk teen smashes Pizza Hut windows while on hunt for snack

        Premium Content Drunk teen smashes Pizza Hut windows while on hunt for snack

        Crime A 19-year-old’s drunken attempts to find an early morning feed ended with a stiff...

        Horrific details emerge in catastrophic king hit trial

        Premium Content Horrific details emerge in catastrophic king hit trial

        News The trial of a Gympie man accused of a bashing two people at a Mary Street pub has...

        QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Premium Content QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Health Active COVID-19 cases in Queensland soar to 67