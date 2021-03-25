IN COURT: Gympie assault trial to enter a third day

IN COURT: Kenneth James Hampton is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm in the Gympie District Court.

The trial of a man charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm stemming from an alleged incident at a Gympie pub in 2019 will continue into a third day today.

Kenneth James Hampton will appear in the Gympie District Court once again as the trial gets underway once again from 9.30am.

Shannon Mark Walker is due to appear in the court for mention at 10am.

Zoe Renea Louise Zelow is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court from 9.30am.

