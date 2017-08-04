In court and in brief: drink and cigarettes to blame

Alcohol leads two drivers to court, cigarettes caused one of them to crash

No time for a smoke

REACHING for cigarettes provided the momentary distraction which caused a dramatic crash, leaving one vehicle skidding on its roof at Mt Pleasant on May 27, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Christopher Paul Wakelin, 28, of Chatsworth, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, with a blood alcohol level of 0.094%.

The court was told the vehicle Wakelin was driving went through a red light, fishtailed and rolled on to its roof, with a dog and two people, including an 11-year-old boy, on board.

Police said Wakelin told officers at the scene he had been drinking.

Solicitor Greg Wildie said Wakelin had been drinking with friends the night before, had a sleep and did not feel affected by alcohol.

Magistrate Graham Hillan said Wakelin was lucky his passengers were not seriously injured and he warned Wakelin of jail if he offended as seriously in future.

He fined Wakelin $1800 and disqualified him from driving for 15 months.

Four times the legal limit

A TOOWOOMBA woman was reported driving dangerously through Gympie - and yesterday's Gympie Magistrates Court sittings heard why.

Tammy Sherrie Facer, 37, of Harristown, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.207%.

The court was told Facer's driving was reported to police via a 000 call at 5.40pm on June 6.

Facer's solicitor told the court Facer had seen her brother the previous evening for the first time in two years and did not regularly consume alcohol.

"She had five hours sleep and a meal and did not realise she was drunk,” her solicitor said.

Magistrate Graham Hillan noted that Facer had undergone the Queensland Traffic Offenders' Program course. He fined her $1000 and disqualified her for 10 months.