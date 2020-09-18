IN COURT: 9 people appearing on last day of District sittings
NINE people are due to appear before Judge Gary Long when the final day of the current Gympie District Court sittings kick off this morning from 9:30am.
Four of those matters are set down for sentencing. Those include the matters of:
GRIMSTONE, Matthew Lawrence
GERATHY, Lars Quinton
PECK, Matthew Stephen
McLEAN, Craig Anthony
The others due to appear in the court are:
LINDSEY, Raymond Isaac
WILLIAMS, MACGREGOR, Simic
GLASSOP, Steven James
McFADYEN, Jack Raets
HAMES, Jessie Leena
