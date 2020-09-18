IN COURT: 9 people appearing on last day of District sittings

NINE people are due to appear before Judge Gary Long when the final day of the current Gympie District Court sittings kick off this morning from 9:30am.

Four of those matters are set down for sentencing. Those include the matters of:

GRIMSTONE, Matthew Lawrence

GERATHY, Lars Quinton

PECK, Matthew Stephen

McLEAN, Craig Anthony

The others due to appear in the court are:

LINDSEY, Raymond Isaac

WILLIAMS, MACGREGOR, Simic

GLASSOP, Steven James

McFADYEN, Jack Raets

HAMES, Jessie Leena

READ MORE GYMPIE NEWS