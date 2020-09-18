Menu
Gympie District Court.
IN COURT: 9 people appearing on last day of District sittings

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
18th Sep 2020 8:25 AM
NINE people are due to appear before Judge Gary Long when the final day of the current Gympie District Court sittings kick off this morning from 9:30am.

Four of those matters are set down for sentencing. Those include the matters of:

GRIMSTONE, Matthew Lawrence

GERATHY, Lars Quinton

PECK, Matthew Stephen

McLEAN, Craig Anthony

The others due to appear in the court are:

LINDSEY, Raymond Isaac

WILLIAMS, MACGREGOR, Simic

GLASSOP, Steven James

McFADYEN, Jack Raets

HAMES, Jessie Leena

