IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

IN COURT: 52 people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges. Photo: File

IN COURT: 52 people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges. Photo: File

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, December 19, 2019:

Austin, Joshua Marc

Bartolo, Jessica Marion

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss

Black, Racheal

Blake, Toby Adam

Bloom, Stephen James

Burnett, Timothy Charles

Chambers, Scott Andrew

Clarke, James John

Commandeur, Keegan Gregory

Corby, Kristine Lee,

Currey, Sam James

Dean, Warren Neil

Doyle, Mark Wellesley John

Farrelly, Allison Patricia

Farrugia, Kenneth John

Gardiner, Drew Anthony

Gerrard, David John

Glennon, Christopher Antony

Hangan, Michael John

Hargest, Daniel Jake

Hartwell, Brody Richard

Harwood, Luke William

Higgins, Stephanie Mary

Hopgood Howe, Aaden Kyle

Hunt, Jamie Andrew

Jones, Craig Ian

Jones, Nyomi Ann Ruth

Katon, Jamie Tyrone

Knowles, Jodie Sherie

Kratochvil, Julian

Lonergan, Anthony

Maher, Lance Oswald

Manssen, Keith Roger

Manuel, Brett

Matthews, Michael

Mills, Gemma

Morton, Alan Robert

Nettlefold, Holly Angel

Nott, Maxine Peta

O’May, Cindy Michelle

Redden, Traviata Isobel Nancy

Richardson, Michael Phillip

Robinson, Isaac John

Schnell, Bj Jacob

Shortt, Christopher

Starr, Lisa Marie

Tessier, Rex Michael

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Vincent, Connor James

Yeoman, Craig Paul