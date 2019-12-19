Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: 52 people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges. Photo: File
IN COURT: 52 people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges. Photo: File
Crime

IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

Philippe Coquerand
19th Dec 2019 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, December 19, 2019:

Austin, Joshua Marc

Bartolo, Jessica Marion

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss

Black, Racheal

Blake, Toby Adam

Bloom, Stephen James

Burnett, Timothy Charles

Chambers, Scott Andrew

Clarke, James John

Commandeur, Keegan Gregory

Corby, Kristine Lee,

Currey, Sam James

Dean, Warren Neil

Doyle, Mark Wellesley John

Farrelly, Allison Patricia

Farrugia, Kenneth John

Gardiner, Drew Anthony

Gerrard, David John

Glennon, Christopher Antony

Hangan, Michael John

Hargest, Daniel Jake

Hartwell, Brody Richard

Harwood, Luke William

Higgins, Stephanie Mary

Hopgood Howe, Aaden Kyle

Hunt, Jamie Andrew

Jones, Craig Ian

Jones, Nyomi Ann Ruth

Katon, Jamie Tyrone

Knowles, Jodie Sherie

Kratochvil, Julian

Lonergan, Anthony

Maher, Lance Oswald

Manssen, Keith Roger

Manuel, Brett

Matthews, Michael

Mills, Gemma

Morton, Alan Robert

Nettlefold, Holly Angel

Nott, Maxine Peta

O’May, Cindy Michelle

Redden, Traviata Isobel Nancy

Richardson, Michael Phillip

Robinson, Isaac John

Schnell, Bj Jacob

Shortt, Christopher

Starr, Lisa Marie

Tessier, Rex Michael

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Vincent, Connor James

Yeoman, Craig Paul

courtlist gympie courtlist gympie magistrates court gympie magistrates courtlist gympie mags court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to spend at least $3M more on the Rattler

        premium_icon Council to spend at least $3M more on the Rattler

        News Council commits to long-term support, but one councillor says the train’s operations need to be reviewed by 2021.

        Borumba water levels hit two-year low, cause restrictions

        premium_icon Borumba water levels hit two-year low, cause restrictions

        News Seqwater lists Borumba’s current capacity at 72.2 per cent on Thursday, already...

        6 time Qld champ the favourite to win Gympie summer slam

        premium_icon 6 time Qld champ the favourite to win Gympie summer slam

        News ‘The Summer Slam is one of those highlights in the season and the team is ready to...

        MOST WANTED: 22 people wanted for questioning by police

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: 22 people wanted for questioning by police

        Crime Gympie police would like to speak to these people in relation to outstanding crimes...