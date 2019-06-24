IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie court today
EACH day a number of people appear in the Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, June 24.
NOTE: This list is updated every day
- Angel, Leonie Angela
- Baker, Jesse James, Mr
- Bird, Jade Leslie, Mr
- Brehm, Jayden Alan
- Brown, Katherine Ann
- Brown, Sarah Elise
- Croker, James Allan
- Crowley, Billy-Jack, Mr
- Doyle, Conan Lee
- Ewing, Damien Joel
- Ewing, Damien Joel, Mr
- Ford, Alexander Titus, Mr
- Gaudry, Alicia Diana
- Gent, Jake Joshua
- Gladstone, Troy Matthew
- Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence
- Hadfield, Peter David, Mr
- Hargreaves, James Peter, Mr
- Hartwell, Lyndon James
- Hemmett, Benje Aron Anthony, Mr
- Hemmett, Mark Andrew
- Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei
- Janke, Dylan Neil
- Kumar, Rajan
- Laird, Callum Jay
- Lait, Justin James, Mr
- Lightfoot, Neil Allan
- May, Levi Robert
- Mcbain, Janet
- Mclean, Danny Richard
- Metcalfe, Glenn Kenneth, Mr
- Mitchell, Brad William
- Moore-Smith, Jason Joseph
- Muller, Lachlan Patrick
- Nixon-Smith, Darcy Roy, Mr
- Park, Malcolm Aaron
- Peck, Matthew Stephen
- Pollock, Jasmine Ann
- Powell, Branden Radford
- Reid, Cyril Earl
- Rodgers-Falk, Brian Lawrence
- Roe, Daniel Anthony
- Smart, James Allan Crichton, Mr
- Smith, Aaron Jeffrey
- Stone, Bradley John, Mr
- Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
- Wakelin, Daniel Anthony Colin
- Wieland, Douglas John
- Wintle, Walter Robert, Mr
- Woolley, Lachlan Lee
- Wyeth, Mitchell Peter, Mr