Gympie Magistrates Court.
Gympie Magistrates Court.
News

IN COURT: 51 people to face Gympie court today

24th Jun 2019 9:12 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, June 24.

NOTE: This list is updated every day

  • Angel, Leonie Angela
  • Baker, Jesse James, Mr
  • Bird, Jade Leslie, Mr
  • Brehm, Jayden Alan
  • Brown, Katherine Ann
  • Brown, Sarah Elise
  • Croker, James Allan
  • Crowley, Billy-Jack, Mr
  • Doyle, Conan Lee
  • Ewing, Damien Joel
  • Ewing, Damien Joel, Mr
  • Ford, Alexander Titus, Mr
  • Gaudry, Alicia Diana
  • Gent, Jake Joshua
  • Gladstone, Troy Matthew
  • Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence
  • Hadfield, Peter David, Mr
  • Hargreaves, James Peter, Mr
  • Hartwell, Lyndon James
  • Hemmett, Benje Aron Anthony, Mr
  • Hemmett, Mark Andrew
  • Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei
  • Janke, Dylan Neil
  • Kumar, Rajan
  • Laird, Callum Jay
  • Lait, Justin James, Mr
  • Lightfoot, Neil Allan
  • May, Levi Robert
  • Mcbain, Janet
  • Mclean, Danny Richard
  • Metcalfe, Glenn Kenneth, Mr
  • Mitchell, Brad William
  • Moore-Smith, Jason Joseph
  • Muller, Lachlan Patrick
  • Nixon-Smith, Darcy Roy, Mr
  • Park, Malcolm Aaron
  • Peck, Matthew Stephen
  • Pollock, Jasmine Ann
  • Powell, Branden Radford
  • Reid, Cyril Earl
  • Rodgers-Falk, Brian Lawrence
  • Roe, Daniel Anthony
  • Smart, James Allan Crichton, Mr
  • Smith, Aaron Jeffrey
  • Stone, Bradley John, Mr
  • Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
  • Wakelin, Daniel Anthony Colin
  • Wieland, Douglas John
  • Wintle, Walter Robert, Mr
  • Woolley, Lachlan Lee
  • Wyeth, Mitchell Peter, Mr

Gympie Times

