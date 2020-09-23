Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court.
IN COURT: 5 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
23rd Sep 2020 8:29 AM
The following five people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court this morning:

Brennan, Dudley Ian

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Kassulke, Elizabeth

Pooley, Jonathan William Francis

Vogler, Troy

See what else is making headlines around the Gympie region so far today:

1. Man who rode stolen horse into pub in court for dealing

2. Man attacked in neck by ‘humiliated’ ex for boasting about sex

3. Five charged after police crackdown at Teewah

4. Monkland dad’s ‘darling’ love letter backfires

5. Gympie council to kick tyres on new planning scheme

6. ‘No leniency’: Police have stern warning for Teewah drivers

7. NAMED: 14 drink or drug drivers face Gympie Magistrate

