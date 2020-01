IN COURT: 49 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

IN COURT: 49 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of different charges. Photo: File

IN COURT: 49 people will face the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of different charges. Photo: File

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, January 16, 2020:

Anderson, Brooke Maree

Baczynski, Matthew,

Callaghan, Zhane Moica Alice

Carter, Joshua Glen

Claridge, Wayne Lesley

Clarke, James John

Cork, Hayden Darrin

Coward, Cory James

Davy, Linda Rachel

Digney-Rayner, Shane Anthony

Dowden, Blitz Floyd

Farrugia, Kenneth John,

Hargest, Daniel Jake

Harvey-Coote, Blayde William Lloyd

Hicks, Stephen Troy

Humphreys, Kevin George

Janevsky, George James

Johnson, Oliver George

Kaestner, Damien Clint

Kaye, Damian John,

Keyway Products Pty Ltd

Knowles, Jodie Sherie,

Lang, Mark Andrew

Langridge, Joel Alan

Lund, Janet

Manssen, Keith Roger

May, Levi Robert

Mckenna, Judy Marie

Morgan, Peter Bruce,

Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn

Nebe, Julie Margaret,

Nicholson, Jordan Bradley

O’Toole, Steevie-Lee,

Perry, Chelsea Evelyne

Power, Kyle Gregory,

Redden, Traviata Isobel Nancy

Robbins, Jacob William

Rowlands, Kimba Warren

Royan, Brooke Ann

Shaw, Dean Michael

Skipper, Lewis Leslie William

Sutton, Bruce Ronald

Tomkins, Daniel William

Tramacchi, Ruth Madeline

Vincent, Connor James

Wade-Esquivel, Sherrif Quentin

Wagenknecht, Stephen Paul

Willan, Brendan Scott

Young, Thomas Lawrence,