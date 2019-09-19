IN COURT: 46 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

IN COURT: 46 people will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges.

IN COURT: 46 people will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges. Patrick Woods

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, September 19, 2019:

Allen, Haydn John

Bartolo, Jessica Marion

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Cameron, Susan

Campbell, Eden Louise

Chilly, Jason Dylan

Christensen, Gavin Kenneth

Clark, Jamie Matthew

Clarke, Jesse James

Connolly, Derek Scott

Darke, Colin David

Dennis, Michael Peter Stanley

Donohue, Zac

East, Thomas Michael

Ellul, Peter Leslie

Fairbrother, Nathan Benjamin

Fleming, Gavin Robert Peter

Franklin, Michael Mcgregor

Freese, Zac Andrew

Frost, Aaron Graham

Gallaher, Thomas Patrick John

Gibson, Warren William

Hames, Jessie Leena

Heath, Dean Andrew

Henry, Sharnie Elise

Howard, Jacinta Louise

Keys, Adam John

Knowles, Jodie Sherie

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

Lillye, Shanara Christie

Lindsey, Raymond Isaac

Lonergan, Anthony

Maher, Barry Allan

Matthews, Chey Callum

Mccombes, William Kevin

Melbourne, Edward James

Moore, Hester Ruth

Moore-Smith, Jason Joseph

Politanski, David John

Prinsen, Dylan

Richardson, Alec Gordon

Schreinert, Matthew Geoffrey

Seaman, Douglas

Sutton, Jeffrey John

Tucker, Dylan Reece