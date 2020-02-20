IN COURT: 45 people to face Gympie court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, February 20, 2020:
Aberdein, Sarah Ivy
Battye, Elwyn John
Black, Racheal
Carkeet, Riley Colin
Ellis, Chelsea Amber
Finselbach, Jackson
Grabnar, Jordan Robert Joseph
Green, Donald Keith
Gregory, James Robert Thomas
Guivarra, Christopher Chais
Hargest, Daniel Jake
Hartwig, John Francis
Hartwig, John Francis
Janevsky, George James
Johnson, Oliver George
Kandil, Mohammad Abdullah
Macaulay, John Malcolm
Manuel, Brett
Mcewan, Terry Maxwell
Mcmahon, Joshua Scott
Meehan, Samantha
Morgan, Peter Bruce
Moseley, Christopher Robert
Murray, Peter John
Nebe, Julie Margaret
Newcombe, Bodie Allan Arthur
Perry, Chelsea Evelyne
Peters Cabins Pty Ltd
Petty, Dylan Clifford James
Phillips, Adam Mark
Pocock, Corey Brian
Pyke, Alena Eve
Reibel, Kurt Leslie
Robinson, Isaac John
Simic, Stojan
Tanks, Laquita-Marie
Taylor, Chloe
Taylor, Lee Robert
Taylor, Samuel James
Teague, Liam Ming-Hsing,
Tomkins, Daniel William
Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
Vettoruzzo, Alessio
Wade-Esquivel, Sherrif Quentin
Williams, Joseph Gordon Edmond