IN COURT: 38 cases before Gympie Court today
EACH week a number of people appear in the Gympie court on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court on July 15.
Bailey, Rohan Shai
Baker, Jesse James
Burges, Deryck William
Button, Glenn Charles
Carsburg, Travis Terrence
Chapman, Liam Jeffrey
Cherry, Christian Neil
Chilly, Jason Dylan
Clarke, Jesse James
Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford
Fink, Ebony Rose
Friske, Ben James
Glover, Peter J
Hansen, Michael Kenneth
Hartwell, Lyndon James
Hemmett, Benje Aron Anthony
Humphries, Karen Louise
Jones, Craig Ian
King, Mitchell James
Lait, Justin James
Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
Leckner, Justin Paul
Lightfoot, Neil Allan
Maher, Barry Allen
Mahonen, Paul Johannes
Mccrone, Emma, Ms
Packer, Zackaria Dallas
Park, Malcolm Aaron
Patterson, Jason Craig
Semmens, Michael Ross
Shootingstar, Steven Zen
Slough, Christopher William
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey
Smith, Troy David
Thomas, Neville James
Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
Waddle, Jeremy Darin
Walter, Michael Reece