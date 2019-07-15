Menu
COURT: 38 people will appear before Gympie Magistrates Court today on a range of charges.
IN COURT: 38 cases before Gympie Court today

15th Jul 2019 8:23 AM
EACH week a number of people appear in the Gympie court on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court on July 15.

Bailey, Rohan Shai

Baker, Jesse James

Burges, Deryck William

Button, Glenn Charles

Carsburg, Travis Terrence

Chapman, Liam Jeffrey

Cherry, Christian Neil

Chilly, Jason Dylan

Clarke, Jesse James

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Fink, Ebony Rose

Friske, Ben James

Glover, Peter J

Hansen, Michael Kenneth

Hartwell, Lyndon James

Hemmett, Benje Aron Anthony

Humphries, Karen Louise

Jones, Craig Ian

King, Mitchell James

Lait, Justin James

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

Leckner, Justin Paul

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Maher, Barry Allen

Mahonen, Paul Johannes

Mccrone, Emma, Ms

Packer, Zackaria Dallas

Park, Malcolm Aaron

Patterson, Jason Craig

Semmens, Michael Ross

Shootingstar, Steven Zen

Slough, Christopher William

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey

Smith, Troy David

Thomas, Neville James

Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant

Waddle, Jeremy Darin

Walter, Michael Reece

