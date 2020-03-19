Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court.
IN COURT: 35 people due to appear in Gympie today

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
19th Mar 2020 8:01 AM
The following people are due to face the Gympie Magistrates Court today, the 19th of March 2020:

Alexander, Patrina Mary

Ambrosetti, Mitchell Lino

Blyton, Robert John

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Dakin-Masters, Jessica Kate Louise, Miss

Eugene, Michael Stephen, Mr

Grabnar, Jordan Robert Joseph

Hargest, Daniel Jake

Hartwig, John Francis, Mr

Hutchinson, Thomas Bradley, Mr

Janevsky, George James

Kempton, Benjamin John

Macaulay, John Malcolm

Mahonen, Paul Johannes

Mclean, Zachary Stephen

Meehan, Samantha

Mj & Stewards Pty Ltd

Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn

Nebe, Julie Margaret, Miss

Perry, Kate Alicia

Phillips, Adam Mark

Poulsen, Adam Patrick

Power, Cathleen Anne, Miss

Richards, Konomie Rose, Ms

Rogers, Corey George, Mr

Rogers, Joseph Luke

Sertic, Christopher Mathew

Taylor, Chloe

Taylor, Lee Robert

Thompson, Glenn Stephen

Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant

Tree, Lloyd John

Weber, Jesse Devlin, Mr

West, Aaron Wayne

Youngman, Michael James, Mr

coronavirus gympie court gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
