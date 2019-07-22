IN COURT: 34 people to face two Gympie courts today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 22, 2019:
- Arena, Emily Elizabeth, Miss
- Brook, Troydon Craig
- Clarke, James John
- Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei
- Hudson, Justin Richard
- Janke, Dylan Neil
- Jeffery, Lincoln Donald, Mr
- Leis, Ashley David Percy Will
- Lightfoot, Neil Allan
- Little, Michael John
- Mcdonald, Tye Costio
- Mclean, Danny Richard
- O'Neill, Christopher Andrew
- Rickards, Lee Maxwell
- Sargent, Julie-Anne Elizabeth, Miss
- Schumacher, Edwina-Nellie Maree Kolet, Ms
- Semmens, Michael Ross
- Smith-Crossley, Darren Ronald
- Thomas, Neville James, Mr
- Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr
- Williams, Shane John
The Gympie District Court is in its second week of sitting - these are the people appearing today:
- CLEMENTS: Sue-Ellen
- McCUBBIN: Tom
- GILBERT: Rory
- KEEN: Jesse
- MARTIN: Timothy
- NEWHAM; Dylan
- DAVY; Bruce
- LLOYD; Raymond
- DALEY; Jessamy
- LANGLEY; Joshua-James
- FRANKLIN: Michael
- MAUDSLEY; Shaun
- BONE: Sarah