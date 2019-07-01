IN COURT: 32 people Gympie Magistrates Court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 1, 2019.
Brown, Katherine Ann
Buchanan, Matthew Johne
Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry
Clarke, Jesse James
Deakin, Luke Edward
Gent, Jake Joshua
Gibbs, Carrine June
Gilby, Scott Nathan,
Headley, Gregory Neil
Isaacs-Washington, Jaylee Alana
Leis, Ashley David Percy Will
Lewis, Jason John
Lightfoot, Neil Allan
May, Levi Robert
Mccubbin, Tom
Mclean, Danny Richard
Mitchell, Brad William
Muller, Alexander Edward
Muller, Lachlan Patrick
O'Neill, Christopher Andrew
Orr-Harris, Byron Adrian
Park, Malcolm Aaron
Purcell, Desiree
Rawls, Daniel Jonathan
Ryan, Caine John
Shootingstar, Steven Zen
Slough, Christopher William
Thomas, Charles Anthony
Tschirpig, Malcolm David
Wakeman, Eliot Paul
Walter, Michael Reece
Zerafa, Brian Darren