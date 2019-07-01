Menu
There are 32 people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today.
Crime

IN COURT: 32 people Gympie Magistrates Court today

1st Jul 2019 7:11 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 1, 2019.

Brown, Katherine Ann

Buchanan, Matthew Johne

Butler, Jamie Dennis Geoffry

Clarke, Jesse James

Deakin, Luke Edward

Gent, Jake Joshua

Gibbs, Carrine June

Gilby, Scott Nathan,

Headley, Gregory Neil

Isaacs-Washington, Jaylee Alana

Leis, Ashley David Percy Will

Lewis, Jason John

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

May, Levi Robert

Mccubbin, Tom

Mclean, Danny Richard

Mitchell, Brad William

Muller, Alexander Edward

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

O'Neill, Christopher Andrew

Orr-Harris, Byron Adrian

Park, Malcolm Aaron

Purcell, Desiree

Rawls, Daniel Jonathan

Ryan, Caine John

Shootingstar, Steven Zen

Slough, Christopher William

Thomas, Charles Anthony

Tschirpig, Malcolm David

Wakeman, Eliot Paul

Walter, Michael Reece

Zerafa, Brian Darren

