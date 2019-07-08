IN COURT: 31 cases before Gympie Court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 8, 2019.
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss
Bayliss, Shane Dylan
Brook, Mathew Steven
Brown, Sarah Elise
Collins, Adam Jackson
Conlon, Joeseph Thomass
Coyne, Michael Carswell
Crowley, Billy-Jack
Duncan, Kalm John Phillip
Ewing, Damien Joel
Ford, Alexander Titus
Gent, Jake Joshua
Hemmett, Benje Aron Anthony
Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei
Janke, Dylan Neil
Jordan, Gregory Alan
King, Daniel John
Leis, Joseph George
Little, Michael John
McDonald, Tye Costio
McEwan, Jennsen Maxwell
Melbourne, Edward James
Metcalfe, Glenn Kenneth
Meyer, Daimen Aris
Miller, Corey Nathan
Reid, Cyril Earl
Rennert, Jenny Sarah
Samuels, Jessica Louise
Schumacher, Edwina-Nellie Maree Kolet
Semmens, Michael Ross
Shipp, James Edward