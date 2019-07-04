IN COURT: 31 cases before Gympie Court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 4, 2019.
Albert, Christopher John
Anderson, Mark David
Bartel, Alina Rose-Marie
Buckley, Shane Clement,
Condon, Thomas John
Cox, Sarah-Jane
Creed, Gary Michael
Davies, Saige Aesha
Doelz, Jamie Eric
Eade, Raymond Philip
Gallagher, Guy Sean Leigh
Gillam, Wendy Ann
Haikings, Russel Lee
Hills, Jamie Brett
Lever, Michael Matthew-James
Little, Jayden Jeffrey John
Marsden, Anthony
Mccombes, William Kevin
Mcleish, Jessica Kathleen
Melick, Siobhan
Miller, Christine Fiona
Morrow, Luke William,
Peckman, Rebecca Elizabeth
Ramsden, Georgina Lyn
Retallack, Ian Clifford
Shipp, James Edward
St John, Timothy John
Thornton, Craig Stuart
Tucker, Rodney John
Vickers, David Leslie
Williams, David Daniel Robyn