IN COURT: 31 cases before Gympie Court today

COURT: 31 cases are before the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 4, 2019.

Albert, Christopher John

Anderson, Mark David

Bartel, Alina Rose-Marie

Buckley, Shane Clement,

Condon, Thomas John

Cox, Sarah-Jane

Creed, Gary Michael

Davies, Saige Aesha

Doelz, Jamie Eric

Eade, Raymond Philip

Gallagher, Guy Sean Leigh

Gillam, Wendy Ann

Haikings, Russel Lee

Hills, Jamie Brett

Lever, Michael Matthew-James

Little, Jayden Jeffrey John

Marsden, Anthony

Mccombes, William Kevin

Mcleish, Jessica Kathleen

Melick, Siobhan

Miller, Christine Fiona

Morrow, Luke William,

Peckman, Rebecca Elizabeth

Ramsden, Georgina Lyn

Retallack, Ian Clifford

Shipp, James Edward

St John, Timothy John

Thornton, Craig Stuart

Tucker, Rodney John

Vickers, David Leslie

Williams, David Daniel Robyn