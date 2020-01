IN COURT: 3 people to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today. Photo: File

IN COURT: 3 people to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today. Photo: File

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, January 22, 2020:

Carter, Steve, Senior Constable

O’Neill, Christopher Andrew

Ward, Thomas Arthur