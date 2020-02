EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, February 4, 2020:

Beeson, Natasha Milanio

Williams, Robert Iain

The Gympie District Court house have started sittings for the next two weeks.

A trial is starting today for:

TAYLOR, Robert David