IN COURT: 3 people will face Gympie District Court today. Patrick Woods

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie District Court today, July 25, 2019.

MAUDSLEY; Shaun

FRANKLIN; Michael

BELL; Daniel