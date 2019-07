COURT LIST: 3 people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

COURT LIST: 3 people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today. Patrick Woods

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 9, 2019.

Cutter, Jaimi Leigh

Gibbs, Carrine June

Mitchell, Brad William