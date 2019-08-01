IN COURT: 27 people will face Gympie Court today

IN COURT: 27 people are due to face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

IN COURT: 27 people are due to face Gympie Magistrates Court today. Arthur Gorrie

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, August 1, 2019:

Alexander, Jayde Donna

Bailey, Rohan Shai

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Burns, Shaun Spencer

Condon, Thomas John

Davey, Hannah Marie

Doyle, Jarred Nicholas

Everitt, Laurie James

Fairbrother, Nathan Benjamin

Gevers, Anthony Aaron

Gray, Daniel

Jordison, Jeremy Raymond

Latemore, Glenn

Lever, Michael Matthew-James

Marshall, Julie Evelyn

Melick, Siobhan

O'Sullivan, Ane Mary

Preitz, Amber Leeanne

Reid, Ailsa Maureen

Spencer, Tyronne John

Travers, Benjamin Andrew

Tschirpig, Malcolm David

Van De Putte, Frank Ivan

Wetere, Paorahi Herbert

Whiting, Cameron Davyd