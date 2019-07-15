Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT LIST: 21 cases are being heard at the Gympie District Court house today.
COURT LIST: 21 cases are being heard at the Gympie District Court house today. Patrick Woods
News

IN COURT: 21 cases before Gympie District today

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th Jul 2019 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gympie District Court house have commenced sittings for the next two weeks.

These are the people attending court today.

Daniel Christopher HEIT -V- Commissioner of Police

Frank Randal JONES -v- Commissioner of Police

Frank Randal -v- Melisa PABILAR

Joshua Ronald LEAFE

Nathan Michael DAWES

Rory Thomas GILBERT

Shaun Joseph MAUDSLEY

Patrick William O'SULLIVAN

Jessemy Maree Topaz DALEY

Tom McCUBBIN

Joshua-James Cameron LANGLEY

Dylan Clements NEWHAM

Raymond LLOYD

Jesse James CLARKE

Lane Brett DAVIS

Jesse Nathan KEEN

Sue-Ellen Louise CLEMENTS

Travis Terrence CARSBURG

Jayden Anthony JACOBSON

Sam James CHAMBERS

Jessie Leena HAMES

court list district court house gympie district gympie district court
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Devils lament 'big loss' after skipper's departure

    premium_icon Devils lament 'big loss' after skipper's departure

    News 'Jake is a big loss, that's for sure, but we've got people to step in and take on his role.'

    Did Cats' win save their season, or are they out of lives?

    premium_icon Did Cats' win save their season, or are they out of lives?

    News Scott Stiefler was the hero once again, booting six goals.

    Gympie family loses everything in catastrophic house fire

    premium_icon Gympie family loses everything in catastrophic house fire

    News Fire crews battled a house fire at a property near Gympie.