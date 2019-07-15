IN COURT: 21 cases before Gympie District today

COURT LIST: 21 cases are being heard at the Gympie District Court house today.

COURT LIST: 21 cases are being heard at the Gympie District Court house today. Patrick Woods

THE Gympie District Court house have commenced sittings for the next two weeks.

These are the people attending court today.

Daniel Christopher HEIT -V- Commissioner of Police

Frank Randal JONES -v- Commissioner of Police

Frank Randal -v- Melisa PABILAR

Joshua Ronald LEAFE

Nathan Michael DAWES

Rory Thomas GILBERT

Shaun Joseph MAUDSLEY

Patrick William O'SULLIVAN

Jessemy Maree Topaz DALEY

Tom McCUBBIN

Joshua-James Cameron LANGLEY

Dylan Clements NEWHAM

Raymond LLOYD

Jesse James CLARKE

Lane Brett DAVIS

Jesse Nathan KEEN

Sue-Ellen Louise CLEMENTS

Travis Terrence CARSBURG

Jayden Anthony JACOBSON

Sam James CHAMBERS

Jessie Leena HAMES