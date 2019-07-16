Menu
Gympie District Court House, Channon St, Gympie.
Patrick Woods
News

IN COURT: 11 people to face Gympie District Court today

16th Jul 2019 6:37 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, July 16, 2019:

  • Bartosek, Andrew Paul
  • Brown, Deon William
  • Grimstone, Matthew Lawrence
  • Henderson, Dylan Zane, Mr
  • Jones, Frank Randal

The Gympie District Court house have started sittings for the next two weeks.

These are the people attending court today,

  • WALLIS; Damien
  • CARSBURG; Travis
  • HENRY; Scott
  • BELL; Daniel
  • MILLS; Cody
  • CAMPBELL; Zebulen
