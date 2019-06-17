In case you missed it, here's 10 best stories from last week
GYMPIE had a nice drop of rain in a freakish, middle of the night storm last night which was a welcome bonus.
SUBSCRIBE HERE: You will be blown away by the freebies, rewards and extra news service you get with a Gympie Times subscription
It is a busy day in Gympie Mags Court today with more than 50 people listed to appear, including a man charged with riding a horse into the Jockey Club after the Bull and Bronc earlier this year.
CLICK HERE: Full list of people fronting court in Gympie today
It was an eventful and tragic weekend for news in the Gympie region:
- Tributes flow for fashionist killed in tragic horse riding accident
- Car crashes into house, narrowly missing sleeping teen
- UNDER ATTACK: It's Gympie's pandemonium as birds attack
- Ready for Uber? Looks like it has arrived in Gympie
I've been battling the dreaded lurgy for a week and I'm counting down to the winter solstice this Friday, and looking forward to the days getting a bit longer again. Does not take me long to get sick of winter.
If you missed some Gympie Times last week you'd have missed some ripping local yarns, not the least being Frances Klein's scary recounting of local people's encounters with something they could not explain but which terrified them.
Our good news story about median house prices trebling here in the past 20 years was quickly jumped on by at least one home owner who said his house price had stagnated because of changes to the flood level registry in the region.
- Gympie ratepayers says new flood levels have cost him thousands
- Gympie region food and agribusiness to boom following partnership deal at Sunshine Coast Airport