In case you missed it, here's 10 best stories from last week

GYMPIE had a nice drop of rain in a freakish, middle of the night storm last night which was a welcome bonus.

It is a busy day in Gympie Mags Court today with more than 50 people listed to appear, including a man charged with riding a horse into the Jockey Club after the Bull and Bronc earlier this year.

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was anonymously supplied to horse owner whose horse went missing form the Bull n Bronc on Saturday night. Contributed

It was an eventful and tragic weekend for news in the Gympie region:

PARROT PARTY: Noise complaints from the neighbours mean nothing to these unstoppable party animals. The famously noisy Gympie Corellas have stripped this long suffering pine tree at the corner of Myall and Jane Streets., Contributed

I've been battling the dreaded lurgy for a week and I'm counting down to the winter solstice this Friday, and looking forward to the days getting a bit longer again. Does not take me long to get sick of winter.

If you missed some Gympie Times last week you'd have missed some ripping local yarns, not the least being Frances Klein's scary recounting of local people's encounters with something they could not explain but which terrified them.

Are these forest areas the Bermuda Triangle of Yowie sightings? Contributed

Our good news story about median house prices trebling here in the past 20 years was quickly jumped on by at least one home owner who said his house price had stagnated because of changes to the flood level registry in the region.