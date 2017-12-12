In case you missed it: Top 7 from the past 7 days

Tilly Elson and her parents Tiffany and Peter.

Tilly Elson and her parents Tiffany and Peter. Jacob Carson

1: The fight to help Tilly Elson

THE family of five-year old Tilly Elson have had a hard year, to say the least.

The past 12 months have seen her severe form of epilepsy take on a new, incredibly debilitating form.

Now confined to a wheelchair and unable to speak, her family desperately need the community's help as they adjust to a new, very different way of life.

Read More: If you'd like to read more about Tilly Elson, including ways you can help her - click here.

2: Fallen trees cut Gympie Rail Service

SEVERE weekend storms caused major delays to the region's public transport network, with fallen trees shutting down rail services between Caboolture and Gympie for up to 24 hours.

Passengers travelling along the Gympie line will instead have to be ferried between stations by bus.

Read More: To find out more about the delays - click here.

3: Disaster averted for Araluen driver

NARROWLY avoiding a potentially fatal outcome, a woman managed to evacuate herself from a car that had become entrapped in floodwaters over the weekend.

As a downpour swept in from the west, crews raced to the scene on Nash Rd just after 7.30pm.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokesman, the woman, in her 30s, had managed to remove herself from the car and was waiting by the side of the road by the time they arrived.

4: Lanes blocked after two-car crash at Monkland

Crash near the Normanby Bridge. Rowan Schindler

PARAMEDICS assessed a woman for injuries after she was hurt in a two car crash near the Normanby Bridge.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at 8.30am when a black Toyota ute and a silver sedan collided.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokesman said the woman was being treated for a minor neck injury, and it was not yet known if she would need to be taken to hospital.

Both lanes of the road were blocked, and traffic diverted around the crash.

5: Nambour sends a strong message to Gympie cricket

Nambour has sent a strong message to T20 Final opponents Gympie with a convincing one-day victory in a rain shortened round 8 clash at Albert Park, rounding up 146 with time to spare.

Gympie Gold XI captain Lewis Waugh said his side had a tough day in the office.

"We were sent in by Nambour in a 33 over-a-side, rain affected game," he said.

Read More: For the full match report, click here.

6: Lights out for southeast after wild weather

THOUSANDS of homes were without power over the weekend after a series of severe storms dumped heavy falls and hail across the state's southeast.

With the potential for gale force winds and hailstones, Queensland's storm season well and truly made it's appearance known.

The increase in wild weather also coincided with increased heat as the summer months draw near.

THOUSANDS of homes were without power overnight after a series of severe storms dumped heavy falls and hail across the state's southeast.

Read More: For a wrap-up of the storms, click here.

7: Love triumphs

LAST, but certainly not least, Gympie's Scott Hoare has put a beautiful end to a harrowing, devastating year.

After a tragic accident left him a quadriplegic, he recently tied the knot with the love of his life Angie Minucos.

Read More: You can read this beautiful story here.