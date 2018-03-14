In brief - Gympie man fined for 'being disorganised'

UNLICENSED: a man has been fined in Gympie for being "disorganised.”

Qld anthrax case

GRAZIERS are urged to vaccinate their livestock against anthrax to prevent unnecessary cattle and sheep deaths. Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said there had been a recent anthrax case near St George, which resulted in a small number of cattle deaths.

"Our officers moved quickly to contain the disease on that individual property by immediately restricting all movement of livestock on and off that location,” Mr Furner said.

Biosecurity Queensland's Chief Veterinary Officer Allison Crook said the investigation of this case had now been completed and the property was no longer under movement restrictions.

"This incident indicates that anthrax spores may be present in and around the St George district and livestock grazing locally may be at risk of infection,” Dr Crook said.

Anthrax is a naturally occurring bacterial disease which impacts animals.

It is most common in New South Wales and Victoria.

'Disorganised' fine

A SOUTHSIDE man was fined $400 "for being disorganised” when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday

Cody James Brogden, 26, pleaded guilty to repeat unlicensed driving in an unregistered car on January 6 and failing to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on January 22 to answer the charges.

The court was told Brogden was driving on an expired learner's permit in Gympie View Dr. Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted missed deadlines and not keeping up were common threads in the offences.

"These are not really criminal charges. They're charges of being disorganised,” Mr Callaghan said. "You've got to start being an adult,” he said.

"You did have a learner's, you did more than 100 hours but you did not get around to getting a licence.”

Brogden said he had never really needed a licence.

"You live in a regional area, where most people have a need for a licence,” Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Brogden $400, with no conviction recorded and the mandatory minimum disqualification period of one month.