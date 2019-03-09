IN A FLASH: Favourite storms home to win Gympie feature race

IN A FLASH: Bel Seleva (3), ridden by Gary Gevan, storms home to win the Gympie Turf Club Tradies and Ladies Day Benchmark 65 Handicap on Saturday afternoon.

HORSE RACING: Race day favourite Bel Seleva caused few surprises when she stormed home to claim the Gympie Turf Club Tradies and Ladies Day feature race this afternoon.

The mare took the lead around the home stretch and went mostly unchallenged down the straight, storming past the post ahead of Master Denrho and stablemate Marksfield.

Bel Seleva with her connections after winning the feature race. Josh Preston

With jockey Gary Geran on board, Bel Seleva notched her fifth straight win on sand tracks for Nanango trainer Glenn Richardson.

FINAL PLACINGS - RACE 5

3. Bel Seleva, Gary Geran (jockey), Glenn Richardson (trainer)

4. Master Denrho, Maurice Crawford (jockey), Kaye Hill (trainer)

1. Marksfield, Joshua Morrow (jockey), Matt Kropp (trainer)

2. Carid (NZ), Gemma Steele (jockey), Glenn Richardson (trainer)

5. Amelia Jane, Jason Missen (jockey), Laura Cronan (trainer)