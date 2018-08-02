Menu
FACILITY AWARD: Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre.
Impressive Gympie facility claims top award

Philippe Coquerand
by
2nd Aug 2018 7:39 PM
THE Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre received a prestigious award last month.

With a room of about 130 people, the centre received the Belgravia Leisure Facility of the Year award on July 17.

The Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre opened its doors last year and has become a vibrant community hub, with more than 150,000 annual attendances.

At the awards dinner on Tuesday night Brooke Hansen and Olympic gold and silver medallist entertained the crowd as master of ceremonies.

Gympie centre manager Courtney Murphy said she was proud of her team's performance after taking out the award.

"It's been a real team effort, from our swim school teachers, lifeguards, health club manager and trainers, we've really focused on providing a great customer experience,” she said.

Ms Murphy said the centre offered a lot of programs for its clients.

"Locals were really looking forward to having alternative leisure options they could bring their families and have fun,” she said.

Several new program initiatives have been implemented to engage the local community including Go Mumma and Teen Gym Classes.

Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran congratulated the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation centre for taking out the win.

"The ARC is one of our region's most frequented facilities and this award is testament to the ongoing support of its patrons and the hard work and dedication of its staff,” Cr Curran said.

"The centre has seen 149,552 people pass through its gates during its first full year of operation.

"It has proven to be a vital asset for our community and will continue to act as an important social hub for our region moving forward.”

