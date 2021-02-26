Menu
The polite war of words continues between letter writer Merv Welch and Gympie councillor Dolly Jensen.
Opinion

Implication of sexism disappoints

Staff Reporter
26th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Letter to the Editor

Councillor (Dolly) Jensen gently ponders whether my response to her Opinion Piece would have been different if I had been born female (Gympie Times, Wednesday, February 24).

‘Would you have said the same if you were a woman, Merv?

Naturally, I was disappointed by the inference that what I wrote was probably sexist — motivated by the fact that I am male.

I had pointed out in my analysis of her article that I am a strong advocate for women’s participation in public office.

Provocative article on gender inequality lacked evidence: letter

I am also deeply conscious of their long history of disadvantage and exclusion in our society.
But the fact is that my being born female would not have changed the content of Cr Jensen’s article, which failed to validate her provocative challenge to the rest of us, “Gender Equality in Local Councils? Think again!”
I can only imagine that as an intelligent, sensitive and empathetic woman I would regret that failure and wish, as I do now, that she had mounted a convincing argument with relevant supporting evidence.
But my response, if it were honest, would be basically unchanged.
Merv Welch, The Palms

gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

