‘Impatient’ Gympie driver busted for tailgating

A Gympie region driver has paid the price for tailgating. FILE PHOTO

POLICE are urging Gympie region residents to “keep a safe distance”, but in a context not involving coronavirus restrictions for a change.

The renewed calls reminds motorists not to tailgate after a 26-year-old Jones Hill woman was observed “closely following a car” on Mary Valley Road in Dagun yesterday.

The woman was allegedly seen “becoming impatient and closely following a car” in front of her despite it travelling the recommended speed for the conditions.

The offending driver was then pulled over and fined $311 for following a vehicle too closely, according to police.

“There is no excuse for tailgating,” a QPS spokesperson said.

“All this behaviour does is cause stress to the driver in front and increase potential to cause a crash or for drivers to act with poor judgment.

“Keeping your distance when driving has prevented many a crash as sometimes the driver in front can be unpredictable.”

“For example, they may break quickly when approaching a turn off or driveway.

“It is important to create that space as it could save you the pain and expense of car repairs (or) insurance costs, not to forget possible injury.”

The spokesperson said drivers needed more room to brake on wet roads, or around oil or grease spills.

“Keeping a minimum of three car-lengths distance between moving vehicles on the road is recommended and an even greater distance if driving in wet conditions,” the spokesperson said.