The Burnett Bridge during a previous New Year’s Eve event.
News

Impact on fireworks business divides residents

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
1st Jan 2020 2:00 PM
THERE was a divisive social media reaction to a story in which the owner of a Bundaberg based fireworks company said it has been out of pocket almost $50,000.

This has been due to several fireworks events being cancelled in Wide Bay in the past two months, which was a significant time for Light Em Up Fireworks owners Brenden and Jamie Robinson.

Mr Robinson said event organisers and governments were being pressured to cancel fireworks due to online bullying.

Commenter Vicki Avcin said there were thousands of people that have lost their houses and businesses, as well as people that have lost their lives. People also were suffering from drought.

"Bet no one who went and watched pyrotechnic displays last night even gave a minute's thought to all those who were just trying to stay alive by either fighting the fires or fleeing the fires," she said.

"It's got nothing to do with bullying. It's got everything to do about those who do have some compassion seeing the need to support those who are just trying to survive."

Michelle Kelly said she thought fireworks were amazing and that she felt like a child when she watched them.

"They should never have been cancelled," she said.

"These people are trained professionals setting up fireworks.

"Not like the idiots lighting some of these fires."

Commenter Jenna Zoet said online bullying was not the issue, but that it was due to the concern that citizens had.

"It's sad and unfortunate but there are countless businesses losing right now due to fires and drought," she said.

"Might have to cop it as a bad year like farmers do when they lose an entire season's crop due to natural disasters.

"I hope it can be made up during the course of 2020 with other events that pop up. Luck to our local small businesses this year."

Lynn Paap said during hard economic times people cut back on unnecessary spending, such as fireworks.

"Whilst I feel for the family business I think what's happening to them is just a spin-off from other factors influencing different sections of the economy.

"People face hardships all the time, it's how you get up and make something of yourself during and after."

