Imbil's getting a facelift, and council wants your say

scott kovacevic
| 14th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Imbil train station
Imbil train station Warren Lynam

IMBIL'S future look is up for debate, with the Gympie Regional Council opening the door to community consultation on improvements to the town.

Upgrades to the eastern bridge, a heritage trail and improved parking are just a few of the options on the table, which is being proposed as part of the Our Towns program.

The concept plans also suggest the creation of a civic activity hub at the Yabba Creek Parklands and revitalisation of Timberman's Walk Park are also suggested.

Parts of the Our Town concept plan for Imbil.
Parts of the Our Town concept plan for Imbil. Contributed

As part of the community consultation on the project, the council will be hosting two drop-in sessions in Imbil on Thursday, July 27, from 3pm-6pm, and Saturday, July 29, from 9am-12pm.

Mayor Mick Curran said the Our Towns project had been well received in other areas, and looked forward to community feedback about the concept for Imbil.

Parts of the Our Town concept plan for Imbil.
Parts of the Our Town concept plan for Imbil. Contributed

"If there's things they want changed it's an opportunity for them to have their say,” he said.

Both sessions will be held at Imbil Memorial Hall.

Feedback can also be submitted online or by post, closing on August 7.

Topics:  community feedback gympie council imbil mary valley

