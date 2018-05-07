Menu
Carinne Kempler gives a helpful push to Jessica Robey, of Imbil, as she tried out the aerial silks acrobatic venue at Imbil's Labour Day celebrations.
News

Imbil's fun Labour Day

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th May 2018 3:07 PM
LABOUR Day visitors to the Mary Valley kept several traditions alive yesterday, as they battled to elements to celebrate and raise funds for a permanent heritage site at the Imbil railway station precinct.

The day was something of a variant from most regular Labour Day celebrations, as community activists got in and helped promote plans to upgrade the precinct to a heritage park.

But the weather was unkind as rain clouds closed in during the morning and heavy rain began to fall in the early afternoon.

But that did not stop the day being a big success for organisers from the Imbil Heritage Park Development Group, which raised $300 towards its plans for a community-run project to make the park more than a railway precinct.

"We want it to be community run and community funded,” group committee member Kim Bowditch said.

Gympie Times

