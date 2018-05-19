Menu
NO PROBLEM: Imbil community members hope their plans for the town's railway precinct will offer a solution, rather than a problem.
Imbil's do-it-yourself rail trail plan steams ahead

Arthur Gorrie
19th May 2018 10:00 AM
IF YOU want a job done properly, you probably could do worse than follow the example of Imbil community enthusiasts, who have taken the town's streetscape future into their own hands.

Forming themselves into the Imbil Heritage Park Development Group, they have planned their own railway precinct project.

The group has engaged artists Glen Manning and Kathy Daly, of Manning Daly Art, to prepare a professional concept document.

The plan includes the use of disused railway line, straight and curved, to form stylised sculptures based on the shape of the water vine which gave the town its name.

The plan also includes walkways reflecting the form of the imbil vine, from which drinking water was able to be extracted.

The park concept has existing rail line walkways, conversation and picnic "nodes”, a museum, cafe and sitting and play areas where the railway station used to be.

The existing golf green would be maintained under the plan, which now needs community comments before the group approaches Gympie Regional Council and government grants bodies to help fund its construction.

