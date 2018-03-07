Imbil trio set fire to gender stereotypes

Mandy Price, Hayley Machen and Eleanor Hall blaze a new trail for women in emergency services.

FIREFIGHTERS save lives every day, but a trio of Imbil women's success in a traditionally male job has made a huge impact in an equally important way among the region's young women and future leaders.

"They'll come up to us if they just see us walking on the street and recognise us,” said Hayley Machen, who along with Eleanor Hall and Mandy Price, has blazed her own trail in a male-dominated industry.

And although progress is slow the spark has clearly been lit.

Data from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shows the percentage of female auxiliary firefighters in the service has risen from 8.8 per cent in 2013, to 10.8 per cent in 2017.

There are now 218 female fireys around the state, and Ms Hall said the trio was pleased to find such a welcoming home.

"We are very privileged in this station where all the guys have been very accepting of having so many girls,” she said.

"There's not many stations that have this many women.

"I think attitudes are changing.”

But in the battle for equality some familiar opponents may never be extinguished.

"For me, it was juggling home and family,” she said.

"I think that when you're a woman with children no matter what industry you're always going to have that.”