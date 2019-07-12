Imbil trade doubles as major event moves into town

INFLUX: Imbil Railway Hotel owner Steven Hooper says the upcoming Tom Quilty endurance ride has already made his business twice as busy.

IMBIL businesses are galloping into the weekend buoyed by the iconic 54th Tom Quilty Gold Cup, which is already doubling trade for some.

And businesses were not sitting back and waiting for the trade to roll in for the 160km event that is expected to triple Imbil's population and inject about $2 million into the Mary Valley economy.

"There's vendors from in town who are out there (at the site) now,” Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce president Janelle Parker said.

"There's a lot of people around the town today.”

The endurance race is not the only thing on the schedule.

Ken Gordon 76 from Toowoomba the oldest rider competing in the Tom Quilty Gold Cup and his horse Cameo Favorita. Troy Jegers

Mrs Parker said smaller events were popping up around the region through groups like the bowls club.

Imbil Railway Hotel owner Steven Hooper said business the past two days had doubled - and most spectators for the Tom Quilty are yet to arrive.

"It's unreal,” he said.

"You need more of these (types of events).

"The businesses are certainly happy to see it.”

Matt Sample Snr Stirlings Crossing Equestrian Complex owner. Troy Jegers

This belief was shared by Mrs Parker, who said the Stirling's Crossing facility was "fantastic” and a great argument for why the Mary Valley needed more things like it.

"We've got the natural attributes people like to see, and to have them... stay awhile there's flow-on opportunities,” she said.

"Positivity breeds positivity.

"It's a great opportunity for people to see the region and what the region is capable of.

"It's something different; something that people may not have had the chance to see.”