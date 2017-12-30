Imbil tourists ready for launch

EASY ACCESS: Ryven (back) and Daniel Ewing from the Gold Coast launch their kayak via the ramp at Yabba Creek.

AS THE projected tourism growth for the Mary Valley increases, the Gympie Regional Council is adding infrastructure improvements for visitors and locals alike.

New canoe and kayak launch points at Imbil have officially opened, with the town's water access now mirroring the weir and Attie Sullivan Park in Gympie.

The launch points now allow for easy access to Yabba Creek and form part of the Mary Valley Recreation Hub project.

"We know the launch points in Gympie and Kandanga are really well utilised, so this will give our community and visiting tourists one more option to explore the area,” said Councillor Darryl Dodt.

Funded in part by the State Government, the second stage of the project will include a new skate park and an Imbil to Brooloo Rail Trail for hiking, mountain bike riding and horseback riding.

Cr Dodt said the project was aimed towards making the region an outdoor recreation hub. "In each design we have incorporated sensitivity to the local landscape, flood resilience and ease of repair in the event of flood. Using local natural materials has kept the costs down and allows for fast replacement in the event of damage,” he said.

Gympie Regional Council launched the 10-year Canoe and Kayak Strategy for the Gympie region in 2015, which aims to make the most of water-based recreational opportunities. Canoe and kayak sites have been selected based on accessibility from sealed roadways to minimise the need for 4WD access.

Launch points can be accessed at Yabba Creek, with parking available at Bert Smith Memorial Park and upstream on Yabba Creek Rd.