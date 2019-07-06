Imbil to host Golden Guitar winner at Tom Quilty Cup

TREVOR Knight is one of Australia's finest Country/Folk entertainers and has a fine reputation as a songwriter having won two Golden Guitar awards with many more nominations.

He is also a horseman of note having bred Arabian horses and competed in endurance for many years winning five Tom Quilty and three Shahzada buckles along the way.

In 1998 he and his horse Armistice went to the UAE as part of the Australian World Equestrian Games team and then on to Canada to compete in the rugged Rocky Mountain Challenge ride.

As an entertainer he has travelled all over the world entertaining from Alaska to China, South Africa to Peru and all places in between. One of the many highlights of his career was a performance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

In 1993, at the Tasmanian Quilty, Trevor wrote the iconic song The Ballad of Tom Quilty, a song that has been a part of the Quilty heritage ever since, being performed at the start of many Tom Quiltys.