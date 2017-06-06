23°
Imbil to discuss how to save vulnerable koalas

6th Jun 2017 3:06 PM
IN DECLINE: The Koala Action Group will meet in Imbil to discuss how to save the region's koalas.
IN DECLINE: The Koala Action Group will meet in Imbil to discuss how to save the region's koalas. Contributed

GYMPIE'S Koala Action Group will host a meeting at the Imbil RSL Hall in Main St on Sunday, June 18, from 9:30am, their second regional meeting of 2017.

The group is inviting Imbil and Mary Valley residents to attend and share their knowledge and experiences of local koala populations. The meeting will feature presentations from Wildcare, Wildlife Rescue and the Sunshine Coast University's Detection Dogs for Conservation research team.

Over the past two years, the Koala Action Group have met monthly to gather information about koalas in the region and highlight the threats koala populations face from things such as vehicle strikes, loss of habitat, dog attack and disease.

The group's coordinator, Michelle Daly, is encouraging Imbil and Mary Valley locals to attend the meeting and learn about threats to koalas - how to determine if a koala is sick or injured and who to call for help, as well as how koalas live and breed and how they use the landscape. Even collecting koala scat can help researchers understand koala health and distribution of the species.

"Most koalas live in habitat that is found on private land, so our actions are a key to their future. The more we learn and understand the complex world of wild koalas, how they live and breed and how they use the landscape, the better we can help them,” Ms Daily said.

The Imbil meeting follows on from the Koala Action Group's first regional meeting in Widgee, which attracted about 30 local residents who have now formed their own local koala group and are working together to protect the animal and their habitat in the Widgee region.

To RSVP for the Imbil meeting or to find out more about Gympie's Koala Action Group, visit their Facebook page, call Michelle on 0437 549 252 or send an email to koalas@mrccc.org.au

Topics:  gympie imbil koala wildlife

