35°
News

Imbil seeks input on railway precinct

Kaili Parker Price | 17th Mar 2017 5:31 PM
NEW HUB: An artists impression of the proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project.
NEW HUB: An artists impression of the proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS are being asked to help shape a major project in Imbil at an open day on Sunday, March 26, at the Imbil railway precinct.

The proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project is designed to preserve Imbil's history and create a recreational and cultural hub for the community.

The first draft of plans for the precinct at Imbil's historic railway station have been produced, and the project team is inviting the community to the open day to give feedback.

It will run from 11am-1pm at the Imbil Heritage Park at the station grounds. If you can't make it to the open day, the plans are also on display at the Imbil Post Office, Imbil Railway Hotel and the Imbil Library.

The project team is supported by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is already in talks with Gympie Regional Council to ensure the project aligns with the council's outdoor recreation goals and tracks and trails planning.

Chamber president and spokeswoman for the project Karen Phillips said the open day would give locals an opportunity to come along and view the draft plans, as well as speak to members of the committee.

"We want them to ask questions and give us feedback, and enjoy a sausage sizzle at the same time,” Mrs Phillips said.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to have a say on what is one of the biggest developments in Imbil in recent times.

"If we get the placemaking right, it will strengthen the connection between the local people and the places they share,” she said.

Mrs Phillips said the development of the Imbil Heritage Park Precinct was Imbil's way of planning for a future, regardless of the return of The Valley Rattler steam train.

It will see the former historic train station developed into a community recreational space to showcase the region's history, while creating a cultural and artisan hub for both local residents and tourists.

It could include a museum and art spaces.

The long-term project would need significant funding, but the chamber is committed to developing a precinct that would add to the existing attractions of Mary Valley Country - Borumba Dam, the Imbil Sunday Markets, Dagun Growers Market, and a burgeoning B&B sector.

Contact Mrs Phillips by email at president@mvcoc. com.au for more information.

Find out more about the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and the chamber's website.

Gympie Times

Topics:  community imbil mary valley park whatson

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Graziers look at sustainability and land care

Graziers look at sustainability and land care

Imbil workshop looks at environment sustainability and caring for the land.

Imbil seeks input on railway precinct

NEW HUB: An artists impression of the proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project.

RESIDENTS are being asked to help shape a major project in Imbil

$16k day at the beach

ROLLOVER: Ambulance and police were needed when a Cleveland man rolled his car during an expensive hooning moment at Teeway, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Expensive hooning moment for beach driver

Aviation pioneer, Graham's still got it after 80 years

AVIATOR COOL: Gympie aviation pioneer Graham Edwards, back in the pilot's seat at Kybong.

An aviator at 80, going on 45, age no barrier for Graham

Local Partners

Weddings: Heading back to where it all started

Pelting rain and a mechanical bull make for a perfect wedding day

STRANDED: Bridge closure leaves community high and dry

STRANDED: Axel Heij, Karen Blakely, Ashleigh Jensen, Juliet Christensen, Katie Benson, Graeme Jensen, Archie Christensen, Andrew Nahrung, June Nahrung, Don Nahrung, Kerry Carlson, Jeff Carlson and David Ross.

Lives turned upside down with Dickabram Bridge out of action

Imbil seeks input on railway precinct

NEW HUB: An artists impression of the proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project.

RESIDENTS are being asked to help shape a major project in Imbil

From boxing to box step: What to check out this weekend

INTO THE RING: Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe comes to Kilkivan tonight.

Plenty to see and do around Gympie this weekend.

Veteran tennis players chasing gold in Gympie

GOLD CITY TOURNAMENT: Gympie's Barry Hardingham, 62, is looking to grab his share of the prize money at this weekend's tournament.

Senior tennis players chasing gold

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Caitlyn releases new single today

Caitlyn Shadbolt.

"It's the song about a breakup and it's my breakup anthem.”

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

INVITING QUEENSLANDER

25 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 8th APRIL...

Situated high on the hill overlooking town is this lovely Queenslander on a great 631m2 block. The home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, spacious sunroom, separate...

Freehold property - Under Contract

9 Chapple Lane, Gympie 4570

Commercial Freehold Property - Under Contract Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie ... Under Contract

Freehold Property - Under Contract Lease in Place, excellent net Return. Gympie CBD location. Multiple Off Street Car Parking spaces. Established Business in...

Super Home - Big Shed - Plus Some

63 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 5 $295,000

A very neat and tidy brick exclusively listed home has cathedral ceilings in the living area, newly painted inside...and the new owners could shift straight in...

Massive 5 Bed Home...Reserve at Rear

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 5 3 3 $475,000

Enormous home with approx. 248m2 of living area and 2 full length verandahs of approx. 76m2 totalling approx. 324m2. The house has been positioned on a near level...

A Bargain + Something Different

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $279,000

This property is a real bargain with extremely motivated vendors who are ready to move on to their next adventure. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Waterside Executive Townhouse

Unit/4/26 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

Town House 3 2 2 $429,000

If you have a boat in the marina .....this townhouse is for you. If you want a sea change this townhouse is for you. The townhouse location has Snapper Creek on...

MOVE STRAIGHT IN

24 Beryl Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 2 4 $389,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a fairly new 3 bedroom highset Weathertex home on a peaceful 6 acres situated at the end of a no through road. The home has...

FARMING LIFESTYLE

66 Parallel Road, Wooroolin 4608

4 1 2 $349,000

A terrific lifestyle opportunity has come to the market and for what is on offer; this one is not worth skipping past. Private and surrounded by rural setting is...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Qlder On Hilton 2 die 4!

50 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $365,000!

Gympie without a doubt has its fair share of classic Queenslanders, but this early 1900s built home complete with all the ambience and old world charm of this era...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!