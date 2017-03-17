Imbil seeks input on railway precinct

NEW HUB: An artists impression of the proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project.

RESIDENTS are being asked to help shape a major project in Imbil at an open day on Sunday, March 26, at the Imbil railway precinct.

The proposed Imbil Heritage Park Project is designed to preserve Imbil's history and create a recreational and cultural hub for the community.

The first draft of plans for the precinct at Imbil's historic railway station have been produced, and the project team is inviting the community to the open day to give feedback.

It will run from 11am-1pm at the Imbil Heritage Park at the station grounds. If you can't make it to the open day, the plans are also on display at the Imbil Post Office, Imbil Railway Hotel and the Imbil Library.

The project team is supported by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is already in talks with Gympie Regional Council to ensure the project aligns with the council's outdoor recreation goals and tracks and trails planning.

Chamber president and spokeswoman for the project Karen Phillips said the open day would give locals an opportunity to come along and view the draft plans, as well as speak to members of the committee.

"We want them to ask questions and give us feedback, and enjoy a sausage sizzle at the same time,” Mrs Phillips said.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to have a say on what is one of the biggest developments in Imbil in recent times.

"If we get the placemaking right, it will strengthen the connection between the local people and the places they share,” she said.

Mrs Phillips said the development of the Imbil Heritage Park Precinct was Imbil's way of planning for a future, regardless of the return of The Valley Rattler steam train.

It will see the former historic train station developed into a community recreational space to showcase the region's history, while creating a cultural and artisan hub for both local residents and tourists.

It could include a museum and art spaces.

The long-term project would need significant funding, but the chamber is committed to developing a precinct that would add to the existing attractions of Mary Valley Country - Borumba Dam, the Imbil Sunday Markets, Dagun Growers Market, and a burgeoning B&B sector.

Contact Mrs Phillips by email at president@mvcoc. com.au for more information.

Find out more about the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and the chamber's website.