Imbil residents left outraged as NBN undergoes maintenance

Residents could be without NBN for a whole week.

RESIDENTS in the Mary Valley could be without any NBN service for the next couple of days as the network undergoes maintenance.

An NBN spokeswoman said users were notified that maintenance had to be conducted and was amazed at the backlash from customers over facebook.

Day two without NBN access, Imbil residents were fuming on the Imbillites facebook page.

"Only since this morning. As per usual, I wasted 50 minutes on the phone to Telstra only to have them claim they don't know of any fault or loss of signal,” one commented.

"It's become more than a nuisance now. As per usual can't get any info or sense out of any one. No estimation of when it will be back on,” another said.

The NBN spokeswoman said these outages were all planned.

"We have a responsibility to let our customers know when a planned outage will occur,” the spokeswoman said.

"Effectively any planned outage that occurs is done so to improve the network and to maintain the NBN network.”

NBN is currently increasing the amount of wireless towers across Australia.

"Over the next year, we will be boosting the broadband capacity of impacted nbn™ Fixed Wireless towers across Australia, prioritising areas where users are experiencing congestion,” the spokeswoman said.

"We would advise residents to check in with their local internet provider to ask any further questions about how their service might be impacted.”