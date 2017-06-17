Imbil resident upset by 'council rubbish'

MORE FOR LESS? Open hours will be cut at the Imbil dump as part of a massive overhaul of waste facility management by Gympie Regional Council, and some ratepayers are not at all happy.

Letter to Editor:

MARY Valley residents last week responded strongly and vocally to information that council is making significant changes to waste management facilities in the Valley.

Locals unanimously agreed at the Meet the Mayor and Councillors session in Imbil that reductions to the local dump hours were neither sensible nor acceptable.

They asked, well demanded really, that the council find a way to review its decision regarding the reduction of Imbil Transfer Station hours for some very obvious reasons.

The problem for Imbil dump lies in the threefold decision.

Council has decided to close down the Traveston green bin dump site (currently open 46 hours per week) and reduce the Amamoor site (currently 24/7) to just 12 hours per week.

Council advises that residents in those areas will now have to use the Imbil dump (currently open five days a week).

Now, instead of planning for the impact that the reduction and closure of these two dumps will obviously have on the Imbil facility, councillors have instead reduced - yes, reduced - the Imbil dump hours as well.

So the only dump facility in the (growing) southern region of the shire, now taking on these additional users, will operate on three reduced days during the week and only half days on the weekends.

This demonstrates a concerning lack of future planning and common-sense thinking about the present implications of council's actions.

I proposed an achievable solution at the Imbil Meet the Mayor session by calling for any councillor to put forward a rescission motion to facilitate the reinstatement the Imbil dump hours before the impending start date of July 1.

The Mayor's response was a definite "No", stating he would take it to the next council workshop session instead as a way of dealing with it.

The meeting generally felt it was a encouraging response.

Local concerns were not taken to the press as we respectfully waited.

Apparently for nothing! Still the same determination to proceed.

Now I read in this weeks' Gympie Times that the Mayor is suggesting dump fees may be in the budget.

Well, now we have the pleasure of paying more money for less services.

Reluctant letter writer,

Jan Watt,

Imbil.