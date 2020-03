An Imbil resident was taken to hospital after being kicked by a horse this afternoon. FILE PHOTO

An Imbil resident was taken to hospital after being kicked by a horse this afternoon. FILE PHOTO

PARAMEDICS took one Imbil resident to hospital yesterday afternoon after they were reportedly kicked by a horse just after midday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed officers were called to Imbil following the incident at about 12:36pm.

One patient was later taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition. The age and gender of the patient is unknown.